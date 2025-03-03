Linus Ullmark News: Exits ice first Monday
Ullmark was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Washington.
Ullmark was able to close out a four-game losing streak with his victory over San Jose on Saturday, despite having given up three goals on 37 shots (.919 save percentage) in that contest. It was the 31-year-old netminder's first win since returning from a long-term back injury. Even with the slump, Ullmark continues to see the majority of the workload ahead of Anton Forsberg.
