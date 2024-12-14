Linus Ullmark News: Expected to start Saturday

Ullmark is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Anton Forsberg won't make his scheduled start after suffering a minor injury before the pregame warmups. As a result, Ullmark will play for the second time in as many nights. He is coming off a 32-save shutout Friday versus Carolina. Ullmark has a 9-7-2 record, 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage in 19 outings in 2024-25. Pittsburgh is tied for 17th in goals per game with 3.03.