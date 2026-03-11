Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Expected to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Ullmark is slated to start at home against Montreal on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark has a 19-8-7 record, 2.84 GAA and .884 save percentage in 35 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past two starts while stopping 36 of 41 shots (.878 save percentage). He's had two other outings against Montreal this campaign, posting a 1-0-1 record, 2.97 GAA and .878 save percentage in those matches.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
6 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago