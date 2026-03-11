Linus Ullmark News: Expected to start Wednesday
Ullmark is slated to start at home against Montreal on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Ullmark has a 19-8-7 record, 2.84 GAA and .884 save percentage in 35 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past two starts while stopping 36 of 41 shots (.878 save percentage). He's had two other outings against Montreal this campaign, posting a 1-0-1 record, 2.97 GAA and .878 save percentage in those matches.
