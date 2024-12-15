Linus Ullmark News: Extends winning streak Saturday

Ullmark stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

Ullmark has been outstanding in recent weeks, and the 31-year-old extended his winning streak to five games with another excellent display in the Senators' crease. Winning run aside, Ullmark has posted a save percentage above the .900 mark in his last seven outings, going 6-0-1 with an elite 1.55 GAA and a .950 save percentage in that stretch. The Swede has been one of the best goaltenders in fantasy, and possibly the most reliable one, since the beginning of December.