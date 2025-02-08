Linus Ullmark News: Facing Panthers

Ullmark will guard the visiting net in Florida on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark returned to action Tuesday after missing 19 games with a back injury. He looked sharp despite absorbing a 4-3 loss, stopping 34 of 37 shots in Tampa Bay. Ullmark is 12-8-2 with three shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Panthers are generating 3.27 goals per game, sixth in the league this season.