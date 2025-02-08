Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Facing Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Ullmark will guard the visiting net in Florida on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark returned to action Tuesday after missing 19 games with a back injury. He looked sharp despite absorbing a 4-3 loss, stopping 34 of 37 shots in Tampa Bay. Ullmark is 12-8-2 with three shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Panthers are generating 3.27 goals per game, sixth in the league this season.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
