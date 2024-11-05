Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Facing Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Ullmark will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Buffalo, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

During his last start, Ullmark surrendered two goals on 18 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday. He has a 2-3-0 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 save percentage through six appearances this season. Ullmark has performed well versus the Sabres, posting a mark of 4-1-0 with a 1.82 GAA and a .945 save percentage in five previous outings.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
