Linus Ullmark News: Falls to Caps in shootout

Ullmark stopped 37 shots in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Washington surged out to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but Ullmark rallied and gave his team a chance to mount a comeback, and eventually earn a point. The veteran goalie has just one win in six starts since returning in early February from a back issue, going 1-4-1 with a 4.00 GAA and an .898 save percentage.