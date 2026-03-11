Linus Ullmark News: Falls to Montreal
Ullmark stopped 20 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
He allowed a goal in each period. Ullmark hadn't taken a regulation loss in his last 13 appearances, going 9-0-3 in that span. He's now at a 19-9-7 record with a 2.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 36 starts this season. Ullmark's save percentage is unusually low, but he's just a win away from reaching 20 for the fifth year in a row, so he's still a decent No. 2 goalie in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 56 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More