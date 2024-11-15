Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Falls to Philly in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Ullmark stopped 14 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The Senators out-shot the visitors 37-19, but the lack of action may have cost Ullmark in the end, as Matvei Michkov's OT winner came from a sharp angle when the veteran netminder failed to squeeze the post. It's the third time in 10 outings this season that Ullmark has given up five goals, and he's 4-4-1 to begin his Ottawa tenure with a 2.77 GAA and disappointing .890 save percentage.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now