Linus Ullmark News: Falls to Philly in OT

Ullmark stopped 14 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The Senators out-shot the visitors 37-19, but the lack of action may have cost Ullmark in the end, as Matvei Michkov's OT winner came from a sharp angle when the veteran netminder failed to squeeze the post. It's the third time in 10 outings this season that Ullmark has given up five goals, and he's 4-4-1 to begin his Ottawa tenure with a 2.77 GAA and disappointing .890 save percentage.