Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: First off ice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Ullmark is slated to patrol the home crease versus Detroit on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark is 3-0-1 in his last four games despite allowing 13 goals on 121 shots (.893 save percentage). Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 15-11-3 with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He has a huge matchup against the Red Wings who trail the Senators by three points in the chase for the second wild-card in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is generating 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25, tied for 19th in the NHL.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now