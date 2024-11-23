Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark News: First off Saturday

RotoWire Staff

November 23, 2024

Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports, indicating he will guard the home net Saturday against the Canucks

Ullmark will look to snap his three-game winless skid -- he's struggled to an .841 save percentage in that span, allowing 13 goals on 82 shots. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 4-6-1 with an .887 save percentage and 3.00 GAA through his first 12 games with Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
