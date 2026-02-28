Linus Ullmark News: Focus sharpening

Ullmark made 21 saves in a 5-2 victory over Toronto on Saturday.

Ullmark is 3-0-1 in four starts since his return on Jan. 31 after missing a month due to personal reasons. He has allowed just seven goals on 86 shots (.919) in that span. The Sens are just five points from a Wild Card spot, and Ullmark's sharpening focus could be the difference maker for the postseason. And that means fantasy managers will more than benefit.