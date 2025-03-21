Linus Ullmark News: Gets hook in Thursday's loss

Ullmark gave up four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg late in the first period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring midway through the first frame by sneaking a quick shot through Ullmark's five-hole, and the netminder was never able to regain his footing. It was Ullmark's second straight loss after a 6-0-1 stretch, and his heavy workload as Ottawa pushes for a playoff spot may be catching up to him -- he's started 11 of 12 games since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, posting a 3.55 GAA and .889 save percentage during that span.