Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Gets hook in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Ullmark gave up four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg late in the first period of Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring midway through the first frame by sneaking a quick shot through Ullmark's five-hole, and the netminder was never able to regain his footing. It was Ullmark's second straight loss after a 6-0-1 stretch, and his heavy workload as Ottawa pushes for a playoff spot may be catching up to him -- he's started 11 of 12 games since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off, posting a 3.55 GAA and .889 save percentage during that span.

