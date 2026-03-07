Linus Ullmark News: Gets plenty of support in win
Ullmark stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.
Ullmark wasn't at his best, but the Senators had built up a sizable lead before he allowed two goals over the last 10 minutes. The 32-year-old netminder has earned three wins in his last five outings, giving up 14 goals in that span. He's up to 19-8-7 with a 2.84 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 35 appearances. Ullmark can pile up wins with a strong offense supporting him, but he can be a danger on the ratio stats. The Senators wrap up their current road trip with a soft matchup in Vancouver on Monday.
