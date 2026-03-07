Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Gets plenty of support in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ullmark stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Kraken.

Ullmark wasn't at his best, but the Senators had built up a sizable lead before he allowed two goals over the last 10 minutes. The 32-year-old netminder has earned three wins in his last five outings, giving up 14 goals in that span. He's up to 19-8-7 with a 2.84 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 35 appearances. Ullmark can pile up wins with a strong offense supporting him, but he can be a danger on the ratio stats. The Senators wrap up their current road trip with a soft matchup in Vancouver on Monday.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago