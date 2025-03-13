Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark

Linus Ullmark News: Gets starting nod against Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Ullmark will be between the pipes at home versus Boston on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will be back in the crease after getting the night off versus the Flyers on Tuesday. Considering the 31-year-old Swede has appeared in nine of the Sens' last 11 contests, going 4-4-1 in that stretch, fantasy players should probably be expecting Ullmark to continue seeing a heavy workload down the stretch ahead of Anton Forsberg.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
