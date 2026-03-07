Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Getting start in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ullmark will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will make his fifth straight starts. He's gone 2-0-2 in his last four outings, allowing 10 goals on 100 shots. The 32-year-old netminder has a somewhat favorable matchup against the inconsistent Kraken, who have scored just 11 goals over their last five games.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
