Linus Ullmark News: Getting start in Seattle

Ullmark will protect the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark will make his fifth straight starts. He's gone 2-0-2 in his last four outings, allowing 10 goals on 100 shots. The 32-year-old netminder has a somewhat favorable matchup against the inconsistent Kraken, who have scored just 11 goals over their last five games.