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Linus Ullmark News: Gives up two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Ullmark stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals. The other two goals he allowed were empty-netters.

Ullmark entered this game with a 4-1-0 record and an .892 save percentage over his last five games, but he was unable to continue his solid run of play against a Capitals offense that had been struggling in recent weeks. The fact that he only allowed two of Washington's four goals should help offset some of the fantasy backlash from the loss, though he has still allowed three or more goals in three of his last five outings. The Senators will play the second leg of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Islanders, so Ullmark could return to the action Saturday against the Maple Leafs if he gets some rest against New York.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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