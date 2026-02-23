Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Good to go following Olympic break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Ullmark (illness) should be healthy for the Senators following the Olympic break, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Ullmark missed time in January due to personal reasons and was unavailable for the Senators' final game before the Olympic break due to flu-like symptoms. However, he's moved past his illness and should have an opportunity to see plenty of playing time for Ottawa down the stretch. Across 30 appearances this year, he's gone 16-8-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .884 save percentage.

