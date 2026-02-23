Linus Ullmark News: Good to go following Olympic break
Ullmark (illness) should be healthy for the Senators following the Olympic break, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Ullmark missed time in January due to personal reasons and was unavailable for the Senators' final game before the Olympic break due to flu-like symptoms. However, he's moved past his illness and should have an opportunity to see plenty of playing time for Ottawa down the stretch. Across 30 appearances this year, he's gone 16-8-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .884 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 518 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 320 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break22 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3123 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2826 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More