Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Guarding goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Ullmark will defend the road net against Toronto on Saturday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Ullmark is coming off an 18-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 16-8-6 record this campaign with a 2.82 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 31 appearances. Toronto is tied for 14th in the league this season with 3.22 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
28 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
31 days ago