Linus Ullmark News: Guarding goal Saturday
Ullmark will defend the road net against Toronto on Saturday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Ullmark is coming off an 18-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Detroit. He has a 16-8-6 record this campaign with a 2.82 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 31 appearances. Toronto is tied for 14th in the league this season with 3.22 goals per game.
