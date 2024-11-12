Linus Ullmark News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Ullmark will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road divisional matchup with Toronto, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark will make his ninth appearance and eighth start of the season. The Swedish netminder had lost back-to-back games before making 14 saves on 16 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins. The 31-year-old will face a Toronto club that's scoring 3.13 goals per game through 16 contests, though they may not have Auston Matthews (upper body) for the Atlantic division showdown.