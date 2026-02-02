Despite allowing the lone goal of the first period, Ullmark responded well and held up in net while Ottawa's offense came to life in the third period. With the win, the 32-year-old netminder now has a 16-8-5 record, a 2.86 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. He has won back-to-back games since his return to the lineup and has provided a stint of stability to Ottawa's crease, which has been volatile for the majority of the season. He should command the bulk of the workload moving forward, making him the lone goaltending option in Ottawa to roster in fantasy. The Senators have the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday, which could see James Reimer make the road start versus the Hurricanes if the team doesn't want Ullmark starting consecutive days after being out of action for a month.