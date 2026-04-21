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Linus Ullmark News: Heartbreaking 2OT loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 6:44am

Ullmark made 43 saves Monday during the Senators' 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

After Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, Ullmark allowed Ottawa to rally by shutting the door for the rest of regulation and then stayed sharp into extra time -- including a stop on a Jordan Martinook penalty shot in the first OT period -- before Martinook got his revenge in the game's 94th minute. Ullmark has allowed five goals on 75 shots to begin the playoffs, and he's not the reason the Senators head home for Game 3 on Thursday staring at a 2-0 series deficit.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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