Linus Ullmark News: Heartbreaking 2OT loss Monday
Ullmark made 43 saves Monday during the Senators' 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.
After Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, Ullmark allowed Ottawa to rally by shutting the door for the rest of regulation and then stayed sharp into extra time -- including a stop on a Jordan Martinook penalty shot in the first OT period -- before Martinook got his revenge in the game's 94th minute. Ullmark has allowed five goals on 75 shots to begin the playoffs, and he's not the reason the Senators head home for Game 3 on Thursday staring at a 2-0 series deficit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 183 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 156 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Linus Ullmark See More