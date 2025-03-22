Linus Ullmark News: Holds on for win

Ullmark stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Ullmark ended a two-game slide in which he allowed eight goals on 33 shots. The Devils gave the Senators a scare with Erik Haula's tally late in the third period, but Ullmark was able to preserve the lead for his sixth win in eight outings. For the season, he's up to 19-13-3 with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 37 appearances. The Senators' next game is Tuesday versus the Sabres, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Ullmark between the pipes for that one as he continues to handle a large workload during the playoff push.