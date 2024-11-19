Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark will look to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with the Flyers his last time out in which he gave up five goals on 19 shots (.737 save percentage). After that poor performance, the 31-year-old netminder was given the night off versus Carolina on Saturday in favor of Anton Forsberg. If Ullmark continues to struggle, he could be in danger of losing the No. 1 job in Ottawa.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now