Linus Ullmark News: Kept busy in win

Ullmark stopped 36 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Ullmark put an end to his four-game losing skid, and he had to be sharp to do so. The Sharks rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, but Adam Gaudette's second goal of the game with 4:12 left was enough to earn the win for the Senators. This was Ullmark's heaviest workload in a start this season. He's now 5-7-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 14 appearances. He'll likely split the next two starts with Anton Forsberg, as the Senators finish their California trip with a back-to-back in Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.