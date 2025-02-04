Linus Ullmark News: Loses in return from back injury

Ullmark (back) made 34 saves in a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The Bolts spoiled his return from injury -- he hadn't played since Dec. 22 (18 games) because of a back injury. Ullmark is 12-8-2 this season with a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage. Back injuries can be tricky, but he wouldn't be in net if he wasn't ready. Get Ullmark in your net -- he's too talented to ride the pine.