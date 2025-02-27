Linus Ullmark News: Losing streak at four

Ullmark stopped 35 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Jets, with Winnipeg's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Senators were outplayed on the night, getting outshot 39-25, and Ullmark had little to no chance on any of the three pucks that got past him. Even so, it was the fourth straight loss for the 31-year-old netminder since he returned from back trouble in early February, a stretch in which Ullmark has a ragged 4.35 GAA and .891 save percentage.