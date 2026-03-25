Linus Ullmark News: Nabs big win Tuesday

Ullmark made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

In a battle of two teams clawing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Ullmark got staked to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period and did enough to make it stick. The veteran netminder has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his last five starts, going 4-1-0 during that span with a 2.02 GAA and .915 save percentage.