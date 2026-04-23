Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Needs help from his teammates

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Ullmark made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to Carolina in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.​

Ullmark continues to do his part, but he needs his teammates to score. The Sens went 0-for-5 on the power play, putting up just four shots. They couldn't beat Frederik Andersen on a 5-on-3 opportunity for 1:28 in the second period. Ullmark remains winless this postseason, but he has looked every part the star he was in Boston. His 2.02 GAA and .933 save percentage showcase his talent. Game 4 is Saturday, and Ullmark will need to literally stand on his head if the Sens are to extend this past four games. The Canes are up 3-0.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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