Linus Ullmark News: Needs to shake loss off fast

Ullmark made 26 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

It wasn't his best game, to say the least. The Oilers picked Ullmark and the Sens apart Tuesday night. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisatil and Evan Bouchard all had three-point games. Overall, Ullmark is 4-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .884 save percentage. That's a far cry from his excellent stats from his Boston days, but the Bruins team structure really helped there. Shake this off, and get him back in your lineup as you'd normally use him.