Linus Ullmark News: Ninth shutout of career

Ullmark made 27 saves in a 3-0 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

The shutout was Ullmark's ninth in the NHL and his first since being acquired from the Bruins in the offseason. He has won two straight against Toronto and Boston, and he is now 4-4-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .904 save percentage. Overall, the Sens played a strong game in front of Ullmark, and with a bit more consistency in their game, the Sens will help the twinetender thrive in Canada's capital.