Linus Ullmark News: Pelted with pucks in loss

Ullmark made 43 saves Saturday in a 5-1 loss to Florida.

He allowed four goals, all of which came in the second period. Ullmark was flat-out shelled Saturday, with 26 coming in the first half of the game. His defense was suspect, and he should have had Gustav Forsling's goal, which came on a long, unobstructed shot. But this loss wasn't on him. Ullmark is still waiting for his first win since his return from injury (0-2-0), so that may come at the 4 Nations Face-Off which starts next week.