Linus Ullmark News: Queasy season continues

Ullmark made 17 saves in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Saturday.

He wasn't bad, but he wasn't great, and that's been a tale of his time in Ottawa. Ullmark is a strong netminder, but he has just four wins and has struggled with a 3.10 GAA and .881 save percentage. He should stabilize soon enough, but playing behind the Sens defense is a whole lot different than playing within the strong Bruins system.