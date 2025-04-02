Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Rattled by Sabres on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Ullmark stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Senators out-shot the Sabres 12-5 in the first period but headed into the first intermission staring at a 2-0 deficit, and they never really recovered. Although it wasn't the case Tuesday, Ullmark has benefitted from some timely offensive support during the Sens' playoff push -- since the beginning of March he's gone 9-3-1 despite a 3.09 GAA and .898 save percentage, and all four losses have come when he surrendered more than three goals.

