Linus Ullmark News: Rattled by Sabres on Tuesday
Ullmark stopped 17 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The Senators out-shot the Sabres 12-5 in the first period but headed into the first intermission staring at a 2-0 deficit, and they never really recovered. Although it wasn't the case Tuesday, Ullmark has benefitted from some timely offensive support during the Sens' playoff push -- since the beginning of March he's gone 9-3-1 despite a 3.09 GAA and .898 save percentage, and all four losses have come when he surrendered more than three goals.
