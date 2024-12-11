Linus Ullmark News: Set to face Anaheim

Ullmark is expected to start in Wednesday's home tilt against Anaheim, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark won his last two games while allowing just two goals on 57 shots (.965 save percentage). He could be turning a corner after a rough start to his tenure with the Senators. He has a 7-7-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .898 save percentage through 17 outings in 2024-25. The Ducks rank 30th in the NHL with 2.42 goals per game.