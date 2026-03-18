Linus Ullmark News: Set to face Washington

Ullmark is expected to start on the road against Washington on Wednesday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Ullmark has a 21-9-7 record, 2.81 GAA and .885 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. He's gone 4-1-0 across his past five appearances while stopping 99 of 111 shots (.892 save percentage). Washington hasn't looked great over its past seven games, going 2-4-1 while averaging 2.43 goals per match.