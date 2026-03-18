Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Set to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Ullmark is expected to start on the road against Washington on Wednesday, per Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

Ullmark has a 21-9-7 record, 2.81 GAA and .885 save percentage in 38 outings in 2025-26. He's gone 4-1-0 across his past five appearances while stopping 99 of 111 shots (.892 save percentage). Washington hasn't looked great over its past seven games, going 2-4-1 while averaging 2.43 goals per match.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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