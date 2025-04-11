Linus Ullmark News: Set to start Friday

Ullmark will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Friday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark's last outing was a 30-save shutout win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday. The 31-year-old goalie has won five of his last six outings, posting a .931 save percentage in that span. Friday's game is a battle between the Eastern Conference's likely two wild-card teams, so they'll still be competing for positioning.