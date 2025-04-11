Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Ullmark will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Friday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark's last outing was a 30-save shutout win over the Blue Jackets on Sunday. The 31-year-old goalie has won five of his last six outings, posting a .931 save percentage in that span. Friday's game is a battle between the Eastern Conference's likely two wild-card teams, so they'll still be competing for positioning.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
