Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Set to start in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ullmark will patrol the road blue paint Monday versus the Hurricanes, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Ullmark turned in a pretty solid effort in Saturday's Game 1 loss, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but the Senators weren't able to find the back of the net in a shutout loss. Game 2 won't be any easier for the Swedish netminder -- Ottawa will be without arguably its top shutdown defenseman in Artem Zub (undisclosed).

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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