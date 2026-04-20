Linus Ullmark News: Set to start in Game 2
Ullmark will patrol the road blue paint Monday versus the Hurricanes, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Ullmark turned in a pretty solid effort in Saturday's Game 1 loss, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but the Senators weren't able to find the back of the net in a shutout loss. Game 2 won't be any easier for the Swedish netminder -- Ottawa will be without arguably its top shutdown defenseman in Artem Zub (undisclosed).
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