Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Sharp in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ullmark made 18 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.

Ullmark is coming off a restful Olympic break -- he didn't even watch the games. He looked sharp, which bodes well for the stretch run. Despite a below-average save percentage (.884), Ullmark has carried the Sens this season. According to Sportsnet.ca, the team has played at a 101-point pace with Ullmark in the paint. Without him, they've played at a 70-point pace.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
