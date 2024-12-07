Linus Ullmark News: Slated to start Saturday

Ullmark was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is slated to get the home start versus Nashville on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark is coming around as he is 2-0-1 in his last three appearances, stopping 86 of 93 shots (.925 save percentage). The Swedish netminder is 6-7-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with a 7-14-6 record and sits 32nd overall with only 2.22 goals per game.