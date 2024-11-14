Linus Ullmark News: Slated to start Thursday

Ullmark is expected to defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark has won his last two starts, evening his record at 4-4-0. The former Bruin has allowed only two goals on 43 shots in road wins over Toronto and Boston in the last week and will make his seventh start in the last 10 games as he has taken firm control of the No. 1 job in Ottawa. The Flyers are averaging 2.53 goals in 16 games this season.