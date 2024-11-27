Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Ullmark is expected to start on the road against San Jose, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark's last win came Nov. 12, and he's posted a record of 0-3-1 with a 4.27 GAA and an .835 save percentage in four outings since that date. The 31-year-old, who was phenomenal through three seasons in Boston, has struggled to help Ottawa. He has a 4-7-1 record, 3.10 GAA and .881 save percentage across 13 appearances in 2024-25. The Sharks are 7-12-5 and rank 2.63 goals per game, so they're typically a favorable adversary.

