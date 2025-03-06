Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Snags win in OT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Ullmark turned aside 17 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The veteran netminder lost four straight starts in February after returning from a back injury, but March has been much kinder to Ullmark so far. Through three outings, he's gone 2-0-1 despite allowing 10 goals on 98 shots, as the Senators' offense has roared to life. Ullmark has been between the pipes for five straight games, and he figures to see a heavy workload down the stretch as Ottawa tries to stay in the playoff picture.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now