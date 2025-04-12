Linus Ullmark News: Solid showing vs. Montreal

Ullmark stopped 20 of 22 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Ullmark has won each of his last three starts, and the 31-year-old netminder played at a high level in a must-win game for a Senators team that extended his lead in the race to earn a Wild Card berth for the playoffs. Ullmark has won six of his last seven starts, going 6-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .928 save percentage over that stretch, so he's playing a key role for the Sens in the closing stages of the regular season.