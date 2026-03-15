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Linus Ullmark News: Starting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Ullmark will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Sunday, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Ullmark is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 2-0 shutout win over Anaheim. He has a 20-9-7 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 37 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this campaign.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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