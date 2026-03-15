Linus Ullmark News: Starting again Sunday
Ullmark will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Sunday, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.
Ullmark is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 2-0 shutout win over Anaheim. He has a 20-9-7 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.77 GAA and an .886 save percentage across 37 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.09 goals per game this campaign.
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