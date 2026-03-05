Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Ullmark will draw the road start against Calgary on Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .887 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll tend the twine for a fourth consecutive matchup following the Olympic break. During a home start against the Flames on Oct. 30, he turned aside 26 of 29 shots (.897 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime victory.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
