Linus Ullmark News: Starting against Calgary
Ullmark will draw the road start against Calgary on Thursday, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.
Ullmark has gone 1-0-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .887 save percentage over his last three starts, and he'll tend the twine for a fourth consecutive matchup following the Olympic break. During a home start against the Flames on Oct. 30, he turned aside 26 of 29 shots (.897 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime victory.
