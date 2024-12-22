Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting against Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Ullmark will serve as the starting goaltender for Sunday's road game against the Oilers, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has been on a roll recently, picking up wins in each of his last seven starts. During that time, he's logged a stellar 0.99 GAA and .967 save percentage. He'll attempt to keep his win streak going against the Oilers, who have won seven of their last eight games.

