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Linus Ullmark News: Starting against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ullmark will draw the home start against the Panthers on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark has been strong since the start of April, going 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .903 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday, but he hasn't been particularly effective in a pair of road starts against Florida this year, going 0-2-0 with an 8.85 GAA and .744 save percentage.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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