Linus Ullmark News: Starting against Florida
Ullmark will draw the home start against the Panthers on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark has been strong since the start of April, going 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and .903 save percentage over his last four starts. He'll draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday, but he hasn't been particularly effective in a pair of road starts against Florida this year, going 0-2-0 with an 8.85 GAA and .744 save percentage.
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