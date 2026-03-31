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Linus Ullmark News: Starting in South Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Ullmark will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Panthers, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark should be well-rested for Tuesday's critical contest for the Sens -- the Swedish netminder hasn't been between the pipes since Thursday, when he conceded three goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins. The Panthers have netted just five goals during their active three-game losing streak and sit 21st in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game in 2025-26.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
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