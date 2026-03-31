Linus Ullmark News: Starting in South Florida

Ullmark will patrol the road blue paint Tuesday versus the Panthers, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark should be well-rested for Tuesday's critical contest for the Sens -- the Swedish netminder hasn't been between the pipes since Thursday, when he conceded three goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins. The Panthers have netted just five goals during their active three-game losing streak and sit 21st in the NHL with 2.89 goals per game in 2025-26.