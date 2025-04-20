Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Starting in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 3:42pm

Ullmark will be between the road pipes Sunday versus Toronto in Game 1, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark concluded the regular season with a 25-14-3 record, 2.72 GAA and .909 save percentage over 44 appearances. The Swedish netminder has won five straight games against the Leafs dating back to his time with the Bruins. However, Ullmark has been shaky in postseason play -- over 10 career outings (all with Boston), the 31-year-old owns a 3-6-0 record, .887 save percentage and 3.59 GAA.

